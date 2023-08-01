West Yorkshire Police hunt for wanted man in connection with burglaries in Leeds and Wakefield
Police are appealing for information about a man who is wanted in connection with burglaries in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information on Gyle Buxton, who is wanted by police in connection with burglaries in Wakefield and Leeds.
The 25-year-old, from Wakefield, is described as about 5ft 7ins (1.7 metres) tall and of slim build.
Several enquiries have been made in order to locate Baxton, who is also wanted for offences of theft.
Police are asking anyone who can assist in locating the man to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.