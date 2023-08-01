The 25-year-old, from Wakefield, is described as about 5ft 7ins (1.7 metres) tall and of slim build.

Gyle Buxton is wanted by police in connection to burglaries in Leeds and Wakefield. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

Several enquiries have been made in order to locate Baxton, who is also wanted for offences of theft.

Police are asking anyone who can assist in locating the man to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.