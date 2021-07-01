Police issue warning on using e-scooters as two seized in south Leeds

Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team seized two e-scooters in Beeston on Wednesday evening.

In a statement issued on social media, Leeds South NPT said: "While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it’s currently against the law to ride a privately-owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

"This includes roads, pavements, parks, town centres or promenades. The only place a privately-owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the land owners permission.

This scooter was seized in Beeston (Photo: WYP)

"This is because e-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) so they are treated as motor vehicles. As such, if they are used on a road, pavement or public place they are subject to the same legal requirements as any motor vehicle."

Why is riding electric scooters on public roads and pavement illegal?

According to the law, motor vehicles cannot be used on the road unless they are taxed registered, have an MOT, are insured and the driver has a valid driving license for the category of vehicle.

It is illegal to drive or ride a motor vehicle which fails to meet any of these requirements.

According to West Yorkshire Police, some types of vehicles would never be legal to be on the public road because of their design.

E-scooters do not have numberplates, signaling ability, or visible rear lights.

Therefore, they fail to meet the legal requirements for 'on road' motor vehicles.

Where can I ride e-scooters?

People above the age of 13 can ride e-scooters on private land or properties with the permission of the owner of the land and property.

It is illegal to ride e-scooters on council land unless they are commercial parks or specifically designed area for e-scooters.

People can legally ride electric scooters in some parts of the country as part of a government trial - this is not currently taking place in Leeds.

This is under the condition that the e-scooters are covered by motor vehicle insurance policy - and riders should have a valid driving license.