Police issue update after claims cat was killed by a firework
Police have issued a statement after claims circulated on social media that a cat was killed after someone tied a firework to its tail.
A post in the Save Our Beeston Cottingley & Holbeck group on Saturday night warned people to keep their pets indoors as a number of people in Beeston 'tied a firework to a cat's tail...and killed it."
But West Yorkshire Police's Leeds South team took to Facebook to confirm that the cat had most likely been hit by a car and that they were not searching for any suspects.
A spokesman said: "At 18.51 this evening,officers were made aware of an incident involving a cat and fireworks in the Beeston area.
"Upon attendance by officers and crime scene investigators, we are confident that the injuries sustained by the cat are not consistent with a firework and it is likely that it was involved in a collision with a vehicle and as such, there are no suspects for this incident."