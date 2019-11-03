Police issue update after claims cat was killed by a firework

Police have issued a statement after claims circulated on social media that a cat was killed after someone tied a firework to its tail.

A post in the Save Our Beeston Cottingley & Holbeck group on Saturday night warned people to keep their pets indoors as a number of people in Beeston 'tied a firework to a cat's tail...and killed it."

But West Yorkshire Police's Leeds South team took to Facebook to confirm that the cat had most likely been hit by a car and that they were not searching for any suspects.

A spokesman said: "At 18.51 this evening,officers were made aware of an incident involving a cat and fireworks in the Beeston area.

"Upon attendance by officers and crime scene investigators, we are confident that the injuries sustained by the cat are not consistent with a firework and it is likely that it was involved in a collision with a vehicle and as such, there are no suspects for this incident."