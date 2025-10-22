Bradford City v Barnsley: Police issue image of man after missile thrown on pitch

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:19 BST
Police have issued an image of a man they want to identify after a missile was thrown onto the pitch at Saturday’s Bradford City match.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Football Office are continuing to investigate the offence which occurred at the Bradford City v Barnsley League 1 clash played at Valley Parade on Saturday, October 18 . The game finished 2-2.

Police would like to speak with the male pictured, who was in the home end of the ground, in connection with a missile being thrown on the pitch during the second half of the fixture.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
If you can identify the male, please contact PC 5321 Wood or PC 5910 Dennis from the Football Office on 101 or online at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250604758

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

