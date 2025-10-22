Police have issued an image of a man they want to identify after a missile was thrown onto the pitch at Saturday’s Bradford City match.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Football Office are continuing to investigate the offence which occurred at the Bradford City v Barnsley League 1 clash played at Valley Parade on Saturday, October 18 . The game finished 2-2.

Police would like to speak with the male pictured, who was in the home end of the ground, in connection with a missile being thrown on the pitch during the second half of the fixture.

Do you recognise this man? | WYP

If you can identify the male, please contact PC 5321 Wood or PC 5910 Dennis from the Football Office on 101 or online at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250604758

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.