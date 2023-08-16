Police issue image hoping to identify bike following a serious crash in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police have issued a re-appeal for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash with an off road bike in a Wakefield park.

Wakefield safer roads officers are continuing their investigation of a crash which seriously injured a 62-year-old man after he was hit by an off road bike in Wrenthorpe Park at around 3PM on Saturday July 15.

In the appeal, West Yorkshire Police said a group of four or five bikes were riding together in the park at the time of the incident, and officers have now issued an image of a bike that may have been part of the group, and whose rider they are hoping to identify.

Police are asking anyone with information about this bike or its rider to contact them. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

The crash took part in the side of the park to the rear of Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue.

Officers believe the rider involved in the crash fell off the bike and was possibly injured himself before leaving the scene.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but not believed to be life threatening.

Police are asking for the rider of the bike, anyone who may know their identity, or anyone who has information or CCTV footage of the collision to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team Two.

Information can be given via 101 or use the LiveChat facility quoting reference 13230965682.