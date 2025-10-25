Police issue Halloween safety warning amid rise in anti-social behaviour

By Laura Collins
Published 25th Oct 2025, 09:25 BST
Pumpkin pickers in Leeds get into the Halloween spirit at Kemps Farm in Horsforth
Police are stepping up patrols in the run-up to Halloween as they prepare for one of the busiest nights the year.

West Yorkshire Police is urging people to show respect for those who might not want trick or treaters at their door, and to keep any ‘tricks’ within the law.

Most Popular

High visibility patrols are set to be increased in areas where anti-social behaviour has been reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And police officers are working with schools, colleges and community groups across West Yorkshire to encourage young people to enjoy Halloween safely.

Not everyone enjoys Halloween and what might seem like harmless fun to some people causes anxiety, stress and worry for others.

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller, who is leading this year’s Halloween and Bonfire period operation, said: “Over the last few weeks we have been working closely with our communities as well as partners in the fire and ambulance services, local authorities and Trading Standards to prepare for this period, which traditionally sees a rise in anti-social behaviour.

“If you’re a parent or carer, you can help us by making sure you know where your children are going, who they’re with and what they’re doing.

“If you’re going trick or treating, please only call on friends and families that you know.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Not everyone enjoys Halloween and what might seem like harmless fun to some people causes anxiety, stress and worry for others. If you or someone you know doesn’t want tricker or treaters, we have shared posters which can be printed and displayed in homes.

“We are expecting the 999 and 101 lines to be busier than usual so would ask you to go online if you can to report matters which don’t require immediate attendance.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

“Please remember that you should only use 999 for genuine emergencies where there is a threat to life or a crime is ongoing. If you use 999 to make a non-emergency call you could be stopping someone who really needs our help from getting through.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Area Manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Scott Donegan said: “Halloween can be a fun time of year for those round West Yorkshire, but it does see a rise in the use of candles for things like pumpkins.

“We’re urging people to use battery operated candles where possible. In addition to this, never leave candles unattended, turn off electronic decorations when you aren’t around and don’t overload plug sockets.”

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceHalloween
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice