Police issue Halloween safety warning amid rise in anti-social behaviour

Police are stepping up patrols in the run-up to Halloween as they prepare for one of the busiest nights the year.

West Yorkshire Police is urging people to show respect for those who might not want trick or treaters at their door, and to keep any ‘tricks’ within the law.

High visibility patrols are set to be increased in areas where anti-social behaviour has been reported.

And police officers are working with schools, colleges and community groups across West Yorkshire to encourage young people to enjoy Halloween safely.

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller, who is leading this year’s Halloween and Bonfire period operation, said: “Over the last few weeks we have been working closely with our communities as well as partners in the fire and ambulance services, local authorities and Trading Standards to prepare for this period, which traditionally sees a rise in anti-social behaviour.

“If you’re a parent or carer, you can help us by making sure you know where your children are going, who they’re with and what they’re doing.

“If you’re going trick or treating, please only call on friends and families that you know.

“Not everyone enjoys Halloween and what might seem like harmless fun to some people causes anxiety, stress and worry for others. If you or someone you know doesn’t want tricker or treaters, we have shared posters which can be printed and displayed in homes.

“We are expecting the 999 and 101 lines to be busier than usual so would ask you to go online if you can to report matters which don’t require immediate attendance.

“Please remember that you should only use 999 for genuine emergencies where there is a threat to life or a crime is ongoing. If you use 999 to make a non-emergency call you could be stopping someone who really needs our help from getting through.”

Area Manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Scott Donegan said: “Halloween can be a fun time of year for those round West Yorkshire, but it does see a rise in the use of candles for things like pumpkins.

“We’re urging people to use battery operated candles where possible. In addition to this, never leave candles unattended, turn off electronic decorations when you aren’t around and don’t overload plug sockets.”