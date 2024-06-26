Bramley: Police issue CCTV appeal of man wanted over anti-LGBT+ criminal damage in Leeds
Officers want to identify the man over recent incidents in the Bramley area where graffiti has been sprayed on bus shelters and other items in the street.
One image shows what appears to be a distinctive tattoo on his left wrist.
Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 2289 Greenhough at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13240328766 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.