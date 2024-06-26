Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over a spate of anti-LGBT+ criminal damage in Leeds.

Officers want to identify the man over recent incidents in the Bramley area where graffiti has been sprayed on bus shelters and other items in the street.

One image shows what appears to be a distinctive tattoo on his left wrist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One image shows what appears to be a distinctive tattoo on his left wrist. | WYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 2289 Greenhough at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13240328766 or online via the 101LiveChat.