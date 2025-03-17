Two Leeds man wanted over separate shoplifting sprees as West Yorkshire Police issue appeals
Bradley Reynolds, aged 31, from Bramley, is being sought by officers in connection with eight recent thefts from shops and two drugs offences.
He remains outstanding despite extensive enquiries to arrest him and is believed to be sleeping rough or staying at 'traphouses’ in west Leeds, particularly the Swinnow area.
Furthermore, Anthony Hughes, aged 24, from Halton Moor, is wanted in connection with nine recent thefts from shops.
He is also believed to be sleeping rough or staying at 'traphouses’ in east Leeds and remains outstanding despite ongoing enquiries by officers.
Anyone who has seen Reynolds or Hughes or has any information that could assist in locating them is asked to contact the Leeds District Retail Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13250131393 for Reynolds or 13250125855 for Hughes. You can also contact police online through the LiveChat function.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.