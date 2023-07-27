Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police issue appeal after woman 'dragged along ground' in attempted Pontefract street robbery

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

The incident happened on Saturday, 8 July, at around 7:50am. The victim was walking along a footbridge over Jubilee Way in Pontefract when a male approached her and attempted to grab her bag – the woman was “dragged along the floor” as her bag was nearly taken from her.

The male is described as white, aged in his 20s with fair hair. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID by calling 101 or online via West Yorkshire Police’s 101LiveChat quoting reference 13230379402.