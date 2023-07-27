Police issue appeal after woman 'dragged along ground' in attempted Pontefract street robbery
Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in West Yorkshire.
The incident happened on Saturday, 8 July, at around 7:50am. The victim was walking along a footbridge over Jubilee Way in Pontefract when a male approached her and attempted to grab her bag – the woman was “dragged along the floor” as her bag was nearly taken from her.
The male is described as white, aged in his 20s with fair hair. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID by calling 101 or online via West Yorkshire Police’s 101LiveChat quoting reference 13230379402.