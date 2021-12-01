Police investigation after cat stolen, shot and drowned in Leeds
Police are appealing for information after a cat was stolen, shot and drowned in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police's wildlife team said that the cat was stolen from her home in Neville Avenue on November 25.
The cat, which was a Bengal named Sansa, was found dead just off Halton Moor Round on Tuesday, November 30.
Officers said the cat was both drowned and shot.
A spokesman for the WYP wildlife team said: "On the 25th November Sansa a Bengal cat went missing from her home address on Neville Avenue, at Leeds.
"Sadly she was found yesterday in a bag on rough ground off Halton Moor Road.
"She had been shot and drowned."
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via 101 and quote crime number 13210621011.