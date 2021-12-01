Sansa, a Bengal cat, was stolen from her home in Neville Avenue. She was found killed in a bag just off of Halton Moor Road. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police Wildlife Team.

West Yorkshire Police's wildlife team said that the cat was stolen from her home in Neville Avenue on November 25.

The cat, which was a Bengal named Sansa, was found dead just off Halton Moor Round on Tuesday, November 30.

Officers said the cat was both drowned and shot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the WYP wildlife team said: "On the 25th November Sansa a Bengal cat went missing from her home address on Neville Avenue, at Leeds.

"Sadly she was found yesterday in a bag on rough ground off Halton Moor Road.

"She had been shot and drowned."