Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a serious assault in Halifax would like to speak with Jordan Macrae in connection with the matter.

The incident occurred in the Wainstalls area on Saturday, May 11, and left a 25-year-old man with injuries which required surgery.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the 25-year-old who is described as 6ft tall and of proportionate build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Macrae.

He is believed to reside in the Sowerby Bridge area and has links to other areas of Calderdale, as well as Leeds and Bradford.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240252740.