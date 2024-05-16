Police investigating a serious assault in Halifax launch wanted appeal
The incident occurred in the Wainstalls area on Saturday, May 11, and left a 25-year-old man with injuries which required surgery.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the 25-year-old who is described as 6ft tall and of proportionate build.
He is believed to reside in the Sowerby Bridge area and has links to other areas of Calderdale, as well as Leeds and Bradford.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240252740.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.