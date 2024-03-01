Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an ongoing robbery at the Co-op store on Oakwood Lane, Leeds at 9.14pm last night and to separate reports of an armed robbery at a Sainsbury’s Local store on Moorgate Road, Kippax at 9.45pm.

Police responded to the scene on Oakwood Lane within five minutes of the initial report. It was confirmed that one suspect entered the store armed with a knife and made demands for cash. No one was injured in the incident.

The two robberies were carried out on the same night. Pictures: Google

The suspect, reported to be male, was wearing a green mask.

Separately the Sainsbury’s Local store on Moorgate Road, Kippax was targeted by two masked men armed with a crowbar who entered the premises and demanded staff open the till. The pair made off with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the Oakwood Lane incident is asked to contact police either via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240114390.

While those with information on the Moorgate Road incident is asked to contact police either via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1843 of 29/2.