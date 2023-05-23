Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police investigating after man left with 'serious injuries' to leg and face in Beeston, Leeds pub attack

Police are investigating a serious assault in Leeds, which left a man with “serious injuries” to his leg and face.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:02 BST

Officers are keen to speak to Zak Kirk in relation to the offence. Kirk, who is 36 and from the Rochdale area, is wanted by officers in connection with the incident which occurred outside a pub in Beeston on April 25 and left a man with serious leg and facial injuries. Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Kirk, who is said to be of no fixed abode.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact Leeds District CID on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Officers are keen to speak to Zak Kirk in relation to the offence. Picture: WYP