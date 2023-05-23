Police investigating after man left with 'serious injuries' to leg and face in Beeston, Leeds pub attack
Officers are keen to speak to Zak Kirk in relation to the offence. Kirk, who is 36 and from the Rochdale area, is wanted by officers in connection with the incident which occurred outside a pub in Beeston on April 25 and left a man with serious leg and facial injuries. Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Kirk, who is said to be of no fixed abode.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact Leeds District CID on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.