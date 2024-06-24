Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at the moorings in Wakefield.

Police received reports of a body in the water at The Moorings, off Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 2.41pm this afternoon (Monday, June 24).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services have attended and the body has been recovered from the water.

The Moorings, off Doncaster Road, Wakefield. Picture: Google | Google

