Police investigating after attempted robbery at Pudsey Post Office in Church Lane
A police investigation has been launched after an attempted robbery at a Post Office in Leeds.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:32 pm
Officers were called to the Post Office in Church Lane, Pudsey, at 10.20am on Wednesday, September 8 after the alarm was activated.
A man had entered the Post Office and made demands for cash.
He fled empty handed when the alarm was activated.
Enquiries are continuing and anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, or via the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210455502.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.