Police investigating after attempted robbery at Pudsey Post Office in Church Lane

Officers were called to the Post Office in Church Lane, Pudsey, at 10.20am on Wednesday, September 8 after the alarm was activated.

A man had entered the Post Office and made demands for cash.

He fled empty handed when the alarm was activated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are investigating after an attempted robbery in the Post Office in Pudsey.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, or via the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210455502.