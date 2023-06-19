The man, who has not been named, was arrested and charged by officers from West Yorkshire Police yesterday (June 18). They had been investigating a series of 39 incidents in Headingley, Hyde Park, Kirkstall and Burley between February and June.

The 48-year-old, from Burley, was arrested on suspicion of arson and has subsequently been charged with an offence of arson that occurred in Hyde Park on May 9. He has been released on bail with a night-time curfew and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on August 16.

It comes after a public appeal was made to track down the culprit, as well as a story in the Yorkshire Evening Post about reports of a spate of bin fires in the area.