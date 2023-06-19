Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police investigating a spate of bin fires across Leeds have charged a man with arson

A man has been charged with arson by officers investigating a series of bin fires across Leeds.
By James Connolly
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

The man, who has not been named, was arrested and charged by officers from West Yorkshire Police yesterday (June 18). They had been investigating a series of 39 incidents in Headingley, Hyde Park, Kirkstall and Burley between February and June.

The 48-year-old, from Burley, was arrested on suspicion of arson and has subsequently been charged with an offence of arson that occurred in Hyde Park on May 9. He has been released on bail with a night-time curfew and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on August 16.

It comes after a public appeal was made to track down the culprit, as well as a story in the Yorkshire Evening Post about reports of a spate of bin fires in the area.

Some of the fires that police were investigating occurred in Hyde Park. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.Some of the fires that police were investigating occurred in Hyde Park. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.
