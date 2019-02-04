Police investigate serious sexual assault at house in Leeds

Police are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted at a house.

The incident happened on Recreation Crescent in Holbeck and was reported on Sunday morning.

Recreation Crescent, Holbeck

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 8:46am on Sunday, police were called to an incident in Recreation Crescent, Holbeck, where a woman reported being the victim of serious sexual assault at an address in the street. A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released under investigation while enquiries continue."