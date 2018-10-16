Police investigate report of man approaching girl in Leeds street outside school

Police were called to investigate a report of a man approaching a girl in the street in Leeds.

Police were called on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a suspicious incident at the Grammar School in Leeds which had occurred at about 4pm on Friday, the previous day (October 14).

The Yorkshire Evening Post was contacted by a parent who said a letter had been sent to parents about the incident.

The school was contacted but did not wish to comment.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 1.45pm on Saturday, police received a report of a suspicious incident at the Grammar School at Leeds that had occurred at about 4pm the previous day where a man had approached a girl as she left school.

"The girl and her mother were spoken to and no offences were disclosed.

"An intelligence report has been completed and the local neighbourhood policing team has been made aware and is liaising with the school."

