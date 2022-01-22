Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing 13-year-old who may be in Leeds

Juan Familia, aged 13, was last seen in Cleckheaton and was reported missing at 4:15pm on Friday, January 21.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.

Juan Familia, aged 13, was last seen in Cleckheaton and was reported missing at 4:15pm on Friday, January 21. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Juan is known to visit Leeds and may also have travelled to London, police said.