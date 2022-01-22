Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing 13-year-old who may be in Leeds
Police are "increasingly concerned" for the whereabouts of a missing teenager who may be in Leeds.
Juan Familia, aged 13, was last seen in Cleckheaton and was reported missing at 4:15pm on Friday, January 21.
He is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.
He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.
Juan is known to visit Leeds and may also have travelled to London, police said.
Officers said they are increasingly concerned about Juan’s whereabouts and ask that anyone who has information about him or where he is to contact them by calling 101, or online quoting reference 1197 of 21/1.