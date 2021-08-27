Senior officers at Leeds District yesterday authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.

The order covers an area either side of Dewsbury Road encompassing the Garnetts, Trenthams and Stratfords.

The authorisation came into effect at 4pm yesterday for an initial 24 hours and has now been extended for a further 24 hours from 4pm today.

Increased Search Powers Extended In Beeston To Tackle Feud.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

It follows several recent incidents of fights with weapons, threats and assaults, police said.

On Back Stratford Street on Saturday, August 14, a blank firing gun was discharged during a disturbance in the street.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: “The use of this tactic overnight has given vital support to our efforts to address the issues that we have seen recently in this area.

“The feedback that our local officers have had from the community has been positive and shows that people are supportive of the approach we are taking.

“We are keen to continue our increased focus on the area to deter any further incidents and to keep the community safe, and we have made the decision to extend our use of Section 60 following a detailed assessment of the situation.