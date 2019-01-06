Police incident as bridge closed by officers on M62 motorway and traffic diverted

Have your say

A police incident is live on the M62 and buses and motorists are currently being diverted.

First West Yorkshire has announced the closure to the bridge on the M62 motorway just after Bradley roundabout, towards Bradford.

The spokesman said the bridge has been closed by police but it is not yet clear exactly why.

The service 363 has been diverted via Bradley roundabout, Bradley Road and Cooper Bridge and drivers are being advised to follow the same route.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted. More to follow.