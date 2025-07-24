Police in Leeds are set to start using a new “weapon” in their fight against growing levels of retail crime and anti-social behaviour.

Police officers and PCSOs across the West Yorkshire region will now start using the Selecta DNA tagging spray following successful trials of the product in Wakefield and Leeds.

The hand-held spray marks offenders, their clothing and their skin with a uniquely-coded invisible DNA mark.

Police are to start using Selecta DNA tagging spray in Leeds to tackle retail crime and anti-social behaviour.

The fine mist produced is harmless to the skin and does not damage clothing or machinery, but it cannot be washed off and can only be seen under ultraviolet light.

Superintendent Andy Loftus, West Yorkshire Police’s Local Policing lead, said: “We have seen in previous trials here how effective the use of DNA tagging spray can be in tackling issues such as anti-social behaviour and retail crime.

“These are matters which cause a lot of concern to our communities, and I am pleased that all our officers and staff now have access to use this useful product, which will help them to target individuals and the vehicles they use to commit crime and cause disruption to neighbourhoods."

The spray has been purchased with money from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund, which allows forces and local authorities to invest in crime prevention initiatives.

Officers and staff have been trained to use it to tackle those involved in the anti-social use of motorbikes and e-bikes, as well as those involved in retail crime and general anti-social behaviour.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, said: “We know that anti-social behaviour can blight communities - that's why innovative tools like this are crucial to tackling this issue head on.

“This investment from the Home Office will help us deliver on our Police and Crime Plan, working together to prevent crime and create a safer, fairer West Yorkshire.”

Retail crime has been a significant issue across the country in recent years, with figures showing increases in theft and abuse of staff.