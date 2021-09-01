Police in Leeds seize huge blades from man "acting suspiciously"

This shocking photograph shows a trio of weapons found on a Leeds man by police.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:45 am

Officers from Leeds North East team were on patrol when they attended a report of a man acting suspiciously.

This man was searched and the knives shown were found in a bag he was carrying.

He has now been charged with possession of these weapons, police said.

Leeds North East team seized these weapons

Leeds residents praised the officers work in removing the blades from the streets.

One said: "Well done to those that rang the police and the officers that attended the response of the call.

"Good result all round."

Another added: "If ever there was an argument for stop and search this is it. Absolutely no excuse to even manufacture these things.

"Should be banned and issued under licence."