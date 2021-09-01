Officers from Leeds North East team were on patrol when they attended a report of a man acting suspiciously.

This man was searched and the knives shown were found in a bag he was carrying.

He has now been charged with possession of these weapons, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds North East team seized these weapons

Leeds residents praised the officers work in removing the blades from the streets.

One said: "Well done to those that rang the police and the officers that attended the response of the call.

"Good result all round."

Another added: "If ever there was an argument for stop and search this is it. Absolutely no excuse to even manufacture these things.