Police in Leeds searching for man wanted in relation to burglary at Hyde Park flat

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Owen Sharpe, aged 30, from Leeds, is wanted by officers from Leeds District Crime Team in relation to a burglary at a flat in the Hyde Park area of the city in April.

He has links to west Leeds, particularly Hyde Park, Armley and Bramley.

Owen Sharpe, aged 30, from Leeds, is wanted by officers from Leeds District Crime Team. Picture: WYP.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13220234964 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.