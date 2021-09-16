Police in Leeds say missing Halton man has now been found
Police say man from the Halton area of Leeds who went missing has now been found.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:03 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:04 pm
West Yorkshire Police launched a missing person appeal on Wednesday (Sept 15) to find Emmerson Mushipe, aged 25.
A police spokesperson said today (Thurs Sept 16): "Emmerson Mushipe, who was the subject of a missing person's appeal yesterday (Wednesday) has been located.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."