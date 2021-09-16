Police in Leeds say missing Halton man has now been found

Police say man from the Halton area of Leeds  who went missing has now been found.

West Yorkshire Police launched a missing person appeal on Wednesday (Sept 15) to find Emmerson Mushipe, aged 25.

A police spokesperson said today (Thurs Sept 16): "Emmerson Mushipe, who was the subject of a missing person's appeal yesterday (Wednesday) has been located.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."