Four people have been arrested by police in Leeds as part of a proactive operation targeting anti-social motor vehicle use.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The operation on Tuesday (October 31), involved officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, Air Support and District offices from the neighbourhood as well as off-road bike teams.

It was designed to stop “ride-out” incidents which have affected the districts on Halloween in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work included the arrest of two males after a motorcycle was abandoned in Calverley after a police pursuit. The bike turned out to have been stolen earlier that same day from Armley.

Leeds police arrested four people in an operation targeting anti-social vehicle use. Picture by National World/West Yorkshire Police

Police also stopped motorbikes in Bramley and Kirkstall, the first of which resulted in the arrest of the rider for breach of a court order. The latter revealed that the bike had fake plates and the rider was reported for summons to court.

There was also a motorist arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit for alcohol in East Leeds, and the male was charged with the offence.

Superintendent Dan Wood said: “We recognise the anti-social and criminal use of vehicles is a big issue for people in the district and continue to address it where possible, through our work with partners and specialist resources at West Yorkshire Police.