Police in Leeds launch appeal to find robbery suspect

Officers are seeking the whereabouts of Lee Maples, 36, from Leeds.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate him.

He is known to the Middleton area of Leeds and has links to Castleford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Maples PIC: WYP

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13210505888.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.