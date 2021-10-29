Police in Leeds launch appeal to find robbery suspect
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted on suspicion of a robbery offence.
Officers are seeking the whereabouts of Lee Maples, 36, from Leeds.
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate him.
He is known to the Middleton area of Leeds and has links to Castleford.
Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13210505888.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
