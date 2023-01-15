Police in Leeds issue warning to drivers after seizing BMW car with fake registration plates
Police in Leeds have issued a warning to drivers after seizing a car with fake registration plates
By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 11:32am
Police in the East district of the city said they had seized a car parked on Westfield Avenue in Allerton Bywater over the last few days for displaying false registration plates and having no insurance.
A spokesperson for the force said: “If you know anyone who is driving illegally or any car that is being used that is not legitimate then please ring the 101 number. All calls are confidential.”