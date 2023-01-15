News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police in Leeds issue warning to drivers after seizing BMW car with fake registration plates

Police in Leeds have issued a warning to drivers after seizing a car with fake registration plates

By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 11:32am

Police in the East district of the city said they had seized a car parked on Westfield Avenue in Allerton Bywater over the last few days for displaying false registration plates and having no insurance.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you know anyone who is driving illegally or any car that is being used that is not legitimate then please ring the 101 number. All calls are confidential.”

Hide Ad
Police seized the car in Allerton Bywater.