Police have issued a further appeal over what is thought to have been a targeted shooting in Leeds.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police have been carrying out searches on Oatland Lane and Carlton Grove in the Woodhouse area, as they investigate the shooting of a 17-year-old on Carlton Grove on Monday (July 22).

The teenager received a leg injury in the attack which took place at 6.05pm and which officers believe was a targeted attack.

The shooting happened on Carlton Grove in Little London | Google

Four males who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences have been released on bail pending further enquiries.