Little London shooting: Police in Leeds issue update after teenager shot in the leg in 'targeted' attack
Officers from West Yorkshire Police have been carrying out searches on Oatland Lane and Carlton Grove in the Woodhouse area, as they investigate the shooting of a 17-year-old on Carlton Grove on Monday (July 22).
The teenager received a leg injury in the attack which took place at 6.05pm and which officers believe was a targeted attack.
Four males who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET referencing Operation Polestar on 101. Information can also be given online or in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.