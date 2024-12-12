Police in Leeds issue appeal for help tracking down 20-year-old convicted burglar

Police are appealing for information to locate a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Brandon Milligan, 20, from Leeds.

The 20-year-old was previously convicted for burglary and is wanted on recall to prison for failing to abide by his prison release conditions.

Brandon Milligan (20) from Leeds is wanted on recall to prison | West Yorkshire Police

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him, and anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13240607951.

Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.