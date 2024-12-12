Police in Leeds issue appeal for help tracking down 20-year-old convicted burglar

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:07 BST
Police are appealing for information to locate a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Brandon Milligan, 20, from Leeds.

The 20-year-old was previously convicted for burglary and is wanted on recall to prison for failing to abide by his prison release conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brandon Milligan (20) from Leeds is wanted on recall to prisonplaceholder image
Brandon Milligan (20) from Leeds is wanted on recall to prison | West Yorkshire Police

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him, and anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13240607951.

Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice