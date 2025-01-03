Police in Leeds issue appeal after woman held at knifepoint during burglary in Pudsey

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following an aggravated burglary in Leeds where a woman was threatened at knifepoint.

The woman wasn’t injured but was left extremely shaken by the incident, which happened on Woodhall Lane in Pudsey at around 6pm on December 12.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Leeds District Crime Team are particularly keen to hear from the owner of a car (pictured below) which was parked on Woodhall Lane at the time as they believe it may have dashcam footage which would have captured the suspect vehicle driving away.”

Police think the car in this picture may have dashcam footage which could help with the investigation.Police think the car in this picture may have dashcam footage which could help with the investigation.
Information can be provided on 101 quoting crime reference 13240676342 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

