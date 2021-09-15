Police in Leeds concerned for missing Halton man, 25
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.
Emmerson Mushipe, aged 25, from Halton, was last seen after receiving treatment at St James’s Hospital at about 10pm on September 11.
Police said there are concerns for his welfare as he requires medication that he does not have with him.
He is described as black, about 6ft tall and of heavy build.
He was last seen wearing knee-length baggy grey shorts, a grey jumper and white trainers, as shown on the CCTV image.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help to locate him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13210460633 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat