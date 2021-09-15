Police in Leeds concerned for missing Halton man, 25

Emmerson Mushipe

Emmerson Mushipe, aged 25, from Halton, was last seen after receiving treatment at St James’s Hospital at about 10pm on September 11.

Police said there are concerns for his welfare as he requires medication that he does not have with him.

He is described as black, about 6ft tall and of heavy build.

A cctv image of Emmerson Mushipe.

He was last seen wearing knee-length baggy grey shorts, a grey jumper and white trainers, as shown on the CCTV image.