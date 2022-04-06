Police in Leeds are searching for this man after a violent street robbery in Beeston
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a violent street robbery in Leeds.
It happened in Town Street, Beeston, at 1.15am on Friday March 4.
An unidentified suspect assaulted the victim, a woman, causing minor injuries, before taking cash from her.
Officers would like to identify and speak to the man pictured in connection with this offence.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team.
"Similarly, the man pictured is urged to make contact with the police himself to assist officers with their ongoing enquiries."
Anyone with information can contact the Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220117448.
