It happened in Town Street, Beeston, at 1.15am on Friday March 4.

An unidentified suspect assaulted the victim, a woman, causing minor injuries, before taking cash from her.

Officers would like to identify and speak to the man pictured in connection with this offence.

Police would like to identify this man (Photo: WYP)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team.

"Similarly, the man pictured is urged to make contact with the police himself to assist officers with their ongoing enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact the Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220117448.