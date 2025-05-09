Police in Leeds appeal after gardening tools and equipment stolen from vehicle in Guiseley

An appeal has been issued after garden equipment and tools were stolen in the early hours of the morning in Leeds.

It happened at around 2.20am on Sunday, (April 27), in New Way in Guiseley and police enquiries suggest that four men were involved.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “All four were wearing dark clothing and trainers, with one of the males wearing a blue hood, blue gloves and distinctive white trainers, as below.

One man was wearing 'distinctive white trainers' as gardening tools and equipment were stolen from a vehicle on New Way in Guiseley | West Yorkshire Police / National World

“The Leeds District Crime Team is appealing for people living in the area to check their footage from around 1am on the above date, as they may have information which could assist with this investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the team by calling 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13250234434.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

