Little Horton Lane Bradford: Two arrested after police taken on high-speed pursuit by Golf near Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been arrested following a high-speed pursuit near Leeds.

A pursuit was authorised after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford, at 12.54am this morning (Saturday, January 18).

A pursuit was authorised by police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford.A pursuit was authorised by police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford.
A pursuit was authorised by police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford. | Google/NW

The vehicle came to a stop at the junction of Godwin Street and Sunbridge Road around 15 minutes later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit and theft of motor vehicle.

“A 24-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Related topics:BradfordLeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice