Little Horton Lane Bradford: Two arrested after police taken on high-speed pursuit by Golf near Leeds
A pursuit was authorised after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford, at 12.54am this morning (Saturday, January 18).
The vehicle came to a stop at the junction of Godwin Street and Sunbridge Road around 15 minutes later.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit and theft of motor vehicle.
“A 24-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.”
The road has since reopened to traffic.