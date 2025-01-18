Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested following a high-speed pursuit near Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pursuit was authorised after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford, at 12.54am this morning (Saturday, January 18).

A pursuit was authorised by police on Little Horton Lane, Bradford. | Google/NW

The vehicle came to a stop at the junction of Godwin Street and Sunbridge Road around 15 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit and theft of motor vehicle.

“A 24-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.”

The road has since reopened to traffic.