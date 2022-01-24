Police in east Leeds looking to trace owners of stolen bikes seized during operation
Police in east Leeds are trying to trace the owners of several bicycles which they believe were stolen.
It comes after an operation last month where police seized a large quantity of bicycles from a premises in the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward.
Officers from the Inner East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team(NPT) suspect the bikes to be stolen.
So far six have been confirmed as stolen and owners have been informed of their recovery and investigations remain ongoing.
Officers involved with the case are now asking that if anyone thinks that one of the bikes may belong to them they should contact 101 quoting crime reference 13210622418 and request contact from PCSO Johnson.
Frame numbers, pictures and any proof of purchase will be required to make sure the bike goes back to the right owner.
Police have released the following details about the bikes they have.
They are Carrera TDF (black and yellow); Pinnacle mean streak (grey); Cross FXT700 (grey); Specialized road bike (black); Coyote Element (blue); Mizani Arete (red); Raleigh Dune dancer (blue); Carrera Crossfire 2 (white); RBK Tube (red + black); Carrera Vulcan (black + green); Schwinn Surge (black); Cube Aim (black).
