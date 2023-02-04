News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police hunting wanted man after attack and 'serious assault' in Knottingley near Wakefield

Police are appealing to locate a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in West Yorkshire.

By Nick Frame
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Toby Thorpe, aged 27, from Knottingley.

He is wanted in connection with an attack on a man on Grasmere Road in Knottingley on January 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with detail should contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230050033 or online.

Have you seen Toby Thorpe? He is wanted in connection with the attack on Grasmere Road.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.