Police hunting wanted man after attack and 'serious assault' in Knottingley near Wakefield
Police are appealing to locate a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in West Yorkshire.
Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Toby Thorpe, aged 27, from Knottingley.
He is wanted in connection with an attack on a man on Grasmere Road in Knottingley on January 26.
Anyone with detail should contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230050033 or online.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.