Police hunting driver who killed dog in hit and run in Leeds

Police are hunting for a driver involved in a hit and run which killed a dog in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police has put out an appeal to track down the driver of a black Volvo 4x4 who hit and killed a dog while it was with its owner on Otley Road in Guiseley on August 29 at about 9am.

The driver then drove off without leaving any details.

Police have asked witnesses to get in touch with any information.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Information Appeal - On Thursday 29th August at around 9am a black Volvo 4x4 vehicle hit and killed a dog whilst it was with its owner on Otley Road Guiseley, and drove off without leaving any details.

"Any witnesses or the driver please contact us on 101 ref log 817 of 29th"