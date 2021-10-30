Police hunting BMW driver who ran away from crash on M62

Officers were called to a collision on the motorway at around 1.30pm on October 24 between junction 23 for Outlane and 22 for Rishowrth.

The crash happened between and red BMW M4 and a white Audi A3.

The driver ran away from the scene of the crash, while the occupants of the Audi were left with minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the BMW ran away after the collision

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact them.

A statement from the force said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the BMW was being driven prior to the collision."