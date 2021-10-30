Police hunting BMW driver who ran away from crash on M62
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking down the driver of a car involved in a crash.
Officers were called to a collision on the motorway at around 1.30pm on October 24 between junction 23 for Outlane and 22 for Rishowrth.
The crash happened between and red BMW M4 and a white Audi A3.
The driver ran away from the scene of the crash, while the occupants of the Audi were left with minor injuries.
West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact them.
A statement from the force said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the BMW was being driven prior to the collision."
Anyone with information or footage about the crash is asked to contact the roads policing unit by calling 101, or using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting incident number 881 of October 24.