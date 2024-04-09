George Street, Wakefield: Police hunt two men wanted in connection with burglary

Police are appealing for information to locate two men who are wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on George Street in Wakefield.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:05 BST
Elliot Kelly, 22, is described of slim build with facial hair, he has connections to the Wakefield and Hemsworth areas. 

Charlie Todd, 19, is described as of slim build with facial hair, he has connections to the Wakefield area.

Elliot Kelly and Charlie Todd.
Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and address checks to locate them but are now appealing for anyone who has seen them or knows their current whereabouts to get in touch. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240103673 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.  

 Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

