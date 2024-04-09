Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Kelly, 22, is described of slim build with facial hair, he has connections to the Wakefield and Hemsworth areas.

Charlie Todd, 19, is described as of slim build with facial hair, he has connections to the Wakefield area.

Elliot Kelly and Charlie Todd.

Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and address checks to locate them but are now appealing for anyone who has seen them or knows their current whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240103673 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.