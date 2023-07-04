Police hunt for man last spotted in Wetherby continues following 'extensive' enquiries over criminal damage
The search for Dominic Brannan is continuing as officers in Bradford launch an appeal for information on the 45-year-old.
He is also wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements and an outstanding warrant. Brannan was living in Bradford until he was evicted on May 17 following alleged criminal damage. He was seen in Wetherby on May 19, but has not been seen since.
Brannan has previously travelled extensively within the UK and has links to Leeds, York, Doncaster, Dover and Liverpool.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Numerous extensive enquiries have so far failed to locate Brannan.”
He is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, heavy build, with closely cropped fair hair.
Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police by calling 101 or by using the LiveChat function.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.