West Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Leeds paedophile Michael McKay after the case against him was heard in his absence. Jurors at Leeds Crown Court found the 56-year-old guilty of historical sexual offences, although no further details have been issued at this stage.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest so that he can be brought before the courts for sentencing for his crimes.

Issuing a picture of McKay, the force said: “Please report any sightings of Michael McKay, from Leeds, who failed to attend court to face trial for historic sexual offences against a child. He was found guilty in his absence at Leeds Crown Court, and he is now wanted on warrant. He may have travelled to London.”

