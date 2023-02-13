Police hunt for convicted burglars who could be in West Yorkshire after absconding from Sudbury prison
Police are searching for two convicted burglars who absconded from prison last week.
Matthew Wood, aged 39 and Jack Holland, aged 26 were seen leaving the HMP Sudbury open prison last Thursday (February 9) at around 7.30pm.
Matthew, who was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft, is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with dark hair and is of a medium build.
He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and has links to West Yorkshire.
Jack was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.
He is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall with black hair and is of a slim build.
He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and has links to Lancashire.
Members of the public are asked not to approach the men and to instead contact Police quoting reference number 998 of 9 February.
The public can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.