Matthew Wood, aged 39 and Jack Holland, aged 26 were seen leaving the HMP Sudbury open prison last Thursday (February 9) at around 7.30pm.

Matthew, who was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft, is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with dark hair and is of a medium build.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and has links to West Yorkshire.

Picture: Derbyshire Police

Jack was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.

He is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall with black hair and is of a slim build.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and has links to Lancashire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach the men and to instead contact Police quoting reference number 998 of 9 February.