Police helicopter used in Leeds chase as male teenager arrested over robbery and possession of a machete
A police helicopter was deployed in Leeds to help track down a teenager wanted over robbery.
At 12.50am today (Friday), a Nissan Micra failed to stop for police on the A64 as it drove dangerously towards Gipton in Leeds.
A pursuit was authorised with the assistance of the National Police Air Service and the vehicle was followed to Halton Moor Avenue, where it was subsequently abandoned.
A 16-year-old male was detained following a short foot chase.
He was found to be wanted for a robbery and was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a machete was recovered.
Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police are ongoing.