At 12.50am today (Friday), a Nissan Micra failed to stop for police on the A64 as it drove dangerously towards Gipton in Leeds.

A pursuit was authorised with the assistance of the National Police Air Service and the vehicle was followed to Halton Moor Avenue, where it was subsequently abandoned.

A 16-year-old male was detained following a short foot chase.

He was found to be wanted for a robbery and was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a machete was recovered.