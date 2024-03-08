Police helicopter used in Leeds chase as male teenager arrested over robbery and possession of a machete

A police helicopter was deployed in Leeds to help track down a teenager wanted over robbery.
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT
At 12.50am today (Friday), a Nissan Micra failed to stop for police on the A64 as it drove dangerously towards Gipton in Leeds.

A pursuit was authorised with the assistance of the National Police Air Service and the vehicle was followed to Halton Moor Avenue, where it was subsequently abandoned.

A 16-year-old male was detained following a short foot chase.

He was found to be wanted for a robbery and was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a machete was recovered.

Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police are ongoing.  

