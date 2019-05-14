Police have been handing out parking fines to cars in this Leeds area today

Have your say

Police have been slapping parking fines on drivers in an area of Leeds today.

Officers have been in Garforth targeting poor parking and dodgy drivers after 'a number of complaints about parking issues'.

Police were in Green Lane following up on parking complaints from local residents in the area.

Officers issued several Fixed Penalty Notices for parking offences - including this Ford parked half on the pavement on a speed bump.

The day of action also saw officers take aim at speeding motorists with a mobile speed camera.

A spokesman for Leeds West NPT said: "Following a number of complaints about parking issues. Officers have attended Green Lane, Garforth today and issued a number of FPT for parking offences.

"Officers have also been conducting speed checks in similar areas"

