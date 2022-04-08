Natasha Lewis also pulled more than £6,000 worth of cocaine from her underwear after she was arrested and searched at a police station.

Leeds Crown Court heard police officers executed a search warrant at the mum-of-four's home on Malvern Road, Beeston, on May 21, 2019.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said three of Lewis' children and her mum were in the property with the defendant at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Lewis was jailed for 19 months at Leeds Crown Court for drug dealing offences and theft.

Officers searched rooms upstairs and found a bag of spice in a nappy.

Further amounts of the class B drug worth £80 were found in a pram along with two mobile phones.

Lewis told the officers: "It's just spice. I found it yesterday."

A total of £1,845 in cash was also seized from the property.

Lewis was taken to a police station to be searched and took out three bags of cocaine worth £6,100 from her underwear.

The defendant said: "It's not even mine. I should be at home with my kids."

While on bail Lewis stole around £500 worth of goods from Boots in the White Rose Centre on February 13 this year.

Mr Nassiri said shop staff contacted police as she was behaving suspiciously.

She ran from the store when officers arrived but was detained and found in possession of perfumes and teeth whitening products.

The defendant was also found in possession of a detagging device when she was searched in custody.

Lewis pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and a class B drug with intent to supply and theft.

Edison Flint, mitigating, said Lewis had been a victim of "cuckooing" as other dealers had taken over her home to store drugs.

Mr Flint said: "Looking at her record, it is a record of someone who is clearly addicted to drugs and has a plethora of issues."

The barrister said Lewis has four children and is expecting her fifth child in July.

He said: "She is terrified of giving birth and bringing life into the world in prison. She knows that is a real risk."

The court heard Lewis had failed to engage with the probation service on four previous occasions.

She also turned up late for the sentencing hearing after a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, jailed Lewis for 19 months.

He told her: "You have a total disregard for court orders.