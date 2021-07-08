Mohammed Faisal was jailed for more than five years over the discovery of the class A drug at the house on Sandhurst Road, Harehills.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers were sent to the area at 10.30pm on Sunday May 30 this year after a report that a man was seen outside a house armed with a small black handgun.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said officers entered the property but no one was inside and no weapon was recovered.

The house was searched and letters and bank cards were found in Faisal's name.

A carrier bag containing two tubs of cocaine and digital weighing scales was also found.

Mr Nicholson said the cocaine was of a high purity and had a street value of up to £10,000.

The 34-year-old defendant was out of prison on licence at the time of the incident and was recalled to custody.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The court heard he has ten previous convictions for drug-related offences.

He was jailed for 69 months in 2013 for possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Shufqat Khan, mitigating, said Faisal's offending was linked to his addiction to drugs.

Mr Khan said Faisal returned to using drugs as he suffered from anxiety and depression following the breakdown of the relationship with his partner.

He agreed to store the drugs in his home for a dealer he owed a debt to.

Faisal was sentenced to five years and seven months.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "You have a bad record, as you well know, and you have served substantial sentences in relation to dealing in drugs.

"You went back to drugs and got yourself in to debt and pressure was put on you to behave in the way that you did.