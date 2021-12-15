Police found cannabis in bedroom and over £3,000 in cash in laundry basket when they searched dealer's home in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police officers made the discovery when they executed a search warrant ay Jordan Coates' home on November 17 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Coates was at the property at the time and his mother was also at the address.

David Hewitt, prosecuting, said Coates' mother became distressed when the officers arrived and said "say nothing" to her son.

Leeds Crown Court

The defendant's bedroom was searched and £3,465 in cash was found inside a Versace bag in a laundry basket.

Cannabis worth between £3,500 and £4,000 was also recovered from the property and from the defendant's car.

Mr Hewitt said the officers also recovered three mobile phones, a cannabis grinder, a nitrous oxide canister and a flick knife.

A machete was found in a side garage.

Text messages on one of the phones indicated that Coates had been involved in dealing cannabis at street level.

He refused to give officers the password to an iPhone.

Coates, of Summerhill Road, Garforth, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He has no previous convictions.

Stephen Grattage, mitigating, said Coates was sorry for what he had done and was sorry for what he had put his mother through.

Mr Grattage said Coates had only been involved in dealing for a short period of time after being supplied with the cannabis on credit by other dealers.

The court heard Coates had managed to find a job following the incident.

The barrister added: "He has made a clean burst of this."

Coates was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also made the subject of a curfew for one month and ordered to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: "This was a really bad mistake and if you make a mistake again you will be trying the court's hand.