Ryan Armitage was arrested as police investigated when a worried member of the public contacted emergency services.

Leeds Crown Court heard a resident reported two people sitting in a BMW wearing balaclavas in a street in Methey on April 4 last year.

Emma Handley, prosecuting, said Armitage got out of the vehicle before officers arrived and walked to a Transit van parked nearby.

Leeds Crown Court

The defendant then drove around the area before parking up.

Police officers came across the Transit van on Dymoke Road as they were looking for the BMW.

Ms Handley said Armitage was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The van was searched and the officers found a pouch which contained three daggers.

Armitage was arrested and taken to Elland Road Police Station where he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

The 30-year-old defendant was released on bail but was arrested again on January 28 this year.

Police officers carried out a routine stop of Armitage's car and it was discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

He was taken into custody and was found to have cocaine in his underwear when searched.

Armitage was interviewed and told officers he had put the daggers in his van when he was moving house and had forgotten they were in the vehicle.

He said: "I am not a violent man."

Armitage, of Maple Close, South Milford, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place, two counts of possessing a class A drug and breach of a suspended sentence order.

He has previous convictions for possessing drugs and driving under the influence of drugs.

A probation officer told the court that Armitage had stated in an interview that the daggers were for "throwing at trees".

Armitage said he did not possess them with an intent to harm anyone but recognised that he should not have had them in the vehicle.

The officer said Armitage had an addiction to drugs and was ashamed of the offences he had committed.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Armitage pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Recorder Sam Green QC gave Armitage a 27-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.