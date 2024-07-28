The 13 worst areas of Leeds for drug crime according to West Yorkshire Police figures including Harehills

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

Figures supplied by West Yorkshire Police have shown the worst areas in Leeds for drug crime.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from May 2023 to April 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,266 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 439 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 439 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | Asadour GuzelianPhoto: Asadour Guzelian

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 213 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 213 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Harehills recorded 147 drug crimes in the 12 months between May 2023 and April 2024

3. Harehills

Harehills recorded 147 drug crimes in the 12 months between May 2023 and April 2024 | SWNSPhoto: SWNS

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 122 drug crimes in the most recent year

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 122 drug crimes in the most recent year | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Harehills Triangle recorded 120 drug offences betwen May 2023 and April 2024

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 120 drug offences betwen May 2023 and April 2024 | SWNSPhoto: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

Beeston Hill recorded 1114 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

6. Beeston Hill

Beeston Hill recorded 1114 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson

