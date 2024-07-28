There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from May 2023 to April 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,266 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 439 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | Asadour GuzelianPhoto: Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

2 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 213 drug crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Harehills Harehills recorded 147 drug crimes in the 12 months between May 2023 and April 2024 | SWNSPhoto: SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 122 drug crimes in the most recent year | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Harehills Triangle Harehills Triangle recorded 120 drug offences betwen May 2023 and April 2024 | SWNSPhoto: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com Photo Sales